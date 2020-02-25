MVD to check GPS trackers in school vehicles

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to go ahead with stringent legal action against schools which are yet to have functional Global Position System (GPS) trackers in their educational institution vehicles for ensuring students’ safety.

In one of the recent surprise inspections, the MVD squad had found that the trackers fixed in some of the educational institution vehicles in the city were not working properly and, therefore, failed to serve the purpose.

An officer attached to the MVD enforcement wing said the control room set up at Chevayur had all facilities to monitor the speed of educational institution vehicles fitted with GPS trackers. He said the monitoring process would be very effective with the flawless operation of the trackers in vehicles.

He said that the practice of operating school buses violating the permitted capacity would be viewed seriously. “In the last week’s inspection, we could trace such 27 vehicles. There were even school buses operated without fitting speed governors. Henceforth, weekly inspection of school buses will be conducted by the road safety squads,” he said.

As of now, there are about 1,000 educational institution vehicles, including light motor vehicles, in Kozhikode district which will have to comply with the directive on fixing GPS trackers. It will also be examined during the annual fitness check-up conducted ahead of the new academic year. It is planned to issue fitness certificates only to such GPS-enabled vehicles from next academic year.

Installation of GPS in school vehicles, which was proposed by the district administration and the Road Safety Authority as a safety initiative in 2011, was introduced in the district after several rounds of discussions with school authorities and other stakeholders in 2019. Later on, it was implemented as a rule across the State on a directive from the Transport Commissioner.

The device, estimated to cost ₹15,000 for a vehicle, was proposed as a practical solution for parents, school authorities and the government departments concerned to keep track of the movement of school vehicles and the speed at which they travel. Issuing of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards too was part of the project, which was implemented by some aided and private schools in the district.