MVD suspends permits of five unfit private buses in Kozhikode

A flash inspection carried out by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) squad in response to increasing accidents on the Kozhikode-Kannur route has exposed five private buses with fitness issues. The vehicles have been temporarily kept off road, citing passenger safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

MVD officials said that the bus operators were instructed to bring the vehicles for re-inspection within 14 days, after addressing mechanical and safety issues. The permit would remain suspended until the safety concerns are resolved, they added.

A few months ago, there were similar incidents where operators of three private buses were held for operating without valid permits. According to officials, the vehicles were over 15 years old and had no option to renew their fitness certificates. The MVD squads also exposed numerous cases of tampered speed governors, with over 40 incidents reported in Kozhikode city alone during the inspection. The violations included closed emergency exits, misuse of air horns and ornamental lights, and the use of worn-out tyres.

A recent bus accident at Elathur that injured over 20 passengers was the reason behind the flash inspections. The support of the Road Safety Council would be sought to convert the accident-prone 350-meter stretch between Korapuzha bridge and Elathur HPCL Depot to a safe zone.

Officials at the Kozhikode Regional transport office said that they have imposed a total fine of ₹2,24,250 on the violators. The vehicle checking would continue as part of the intensified measures to mitigate road accidents, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.