MVD suspends driving licences of six bike riders

December 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suspended the driving licences of six persons who tried to cover the number plates of their motorbikes to evade Artificial Intelligence cameras. Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) B. Shefeeq said the riders from Kozhikode were involved in dangerous road races after covering the number plates in their attempts avoid penalising actions. They had also created huge nuisance to the other motorists apart from circulating the videos of violations on social media for popularity, he added.

