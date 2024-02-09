MVD stops operation of old buses without permit

February 09, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has stopped the service of three old buses operating in Kozhikode city limits without any valid permit. MVD officials said the buses were found carrying expired permit documents during the verification process.

“The owners of these buses will not be able to renew the permit as the government does not allow it in the case of vehicles older than 15 years. During the pandemic period, the operators had been granted permission to extend it for five more years. Further extension may not be possible with the existing rules,” said a senior MVD official. There were nine such buses altogether in Kozhikode city limit with recently expired permits, he added.

MVD carried out a detailed inspection following the complaints receieved that some of the bus operators were continuing with their usual service flouting the special permit norms. During the document verification, it was found that five of the nine identified buses were not in service on the city roads. One had been modified by operators to renew the permit but was declined by authorities citing legal complications.

Meanwhile, the bus owners said discussions were held with State ministers who had earlier promised measures to extend permits of old buses to two more years considering crisis in the industry. The bus owners continued with the service hoping that they would get the order in black and white soon, they added.

MVD sources said the demands of the bus operators were likely to be taken up for a discussion at a State-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar in Thiruvananthapuram on February 13. The District Road Safety Council meeting scheduled on the following day would also hold discussions on various topics related to road safety issues based on a 29-point checklist from the MVD, they added.

