GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MVD slaps fine on 31 buses for use of air horns, stickers

January 21, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has slapped fines on operators of 31 private buses in Kozhikode for using banned air horns and stickers. The buses were tracked during a special checking drive by MVD squads covering several bus stands last week.

MVD officials said they collected a total fine of ₹1.17 lakh from violators, and added that flash inspections would be continued to curb the use of illegal add-ons and decorations endangering safety of passengers.

Officials involved in inspections at Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Mukkom, Narikkuni and Perambra said large stickers affixed on windshields for decorative purposes were causing obstruction to drivers’ road view. They added the inspection was carried out on the basis of a few confidential complaints from the public.

A recent special drive by the squad was successful in tracking about 25 ambulance operators in the city who violated road safety rules.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / road transport / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.