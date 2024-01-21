MVD slaps fine on 31 buses for use of air horns, stickers

January 21, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has slapped fines on operators of 31 private buses in Kozhikode for using banned air horns and stickers. The buses were tracked during a special checking drive by MVD squads covering several bus stands last week.

MVD officials said they collected a total fine of ₹1.17 lakh from violators, and added that flash inspections would be continued to curb the use of illegal add-ons and decorations endangering safety of passengers.

Officials involved in inspections at Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Mukkom, Narikkuni and Perambra said large stickers affixed on windshields for decorative purposes were causing obstruction to drivers’ road view. They added the inspection was carried out on the basis of a few confidential complaints from the public.

A recent special drive by the squad was successful in tracking about 25 ambulance operators in the city who violated road safety rules.