MVD in action mode against erring drivers

December 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has suspended the driving license of three students who carried out dangerous motorcycle stunts on the Kozhikode mini-bypass road. MVD officials said the students- K. Mohammed Rizavan, Ritwik S. Suresh and Vijay Vijith- were asked to undergo short-term training on safe driving at the Institute of Driver training, Edappal.

The action was taken on Thursday after summoning the suspects along with their parents for hearing at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kozhikode. The MVD enforcement squad members led by Motor Vehicles Inspector M.K. Prajeesh said the three attempted dangerous stunts on December 22 and uploaded its visuals on social media for popularity.

The driving licences of other two persons- Mohammed Faizal and Nidhin who were caught for drunk driving and misuse of mobile phone respectively were also suspended on Thursday. Motor vehicle inspectors said the checking had been going on in full swing to keep such irresponsible riders off the road in view of the New Year revelry.

In another incident, an MVD squad led by T.K. Suresh Babu traced a parent who made his nine-year-old child ride his motorcycle on the Koduvally-Kozhikode route. The case which had been exposed through AI camera visuals was later handed over to the Juvenile Court for further proceedings. The incident took place on December 9.

MVD officials said the suspension of driving licence and other legal actions would be initiated against a private bus driver who was earlier arrested and remanded in judicial custody on the charges of manhandling a car driver at Atholi last Monday. The suspension procedures would be initiated against him after conducting a hearing at the MVD office on completion of his remand term, they added.

According to Enforcement RTO, B. Shefiq, the licence of a private bus driver and conductor who were accused of attacking a merchant while travelling along with his family members in Vadakara on last Monday had already been suspended. “We release the details of intensified action regularly as a warning for others to comply with the traffic rules and follow safe driving habits, “ he said.

