MVD exposes over 100 drivers for alleged violation of rules

August 02, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has exposed 115 autorickshaw drivers in Kozhikode city for various violations including collection of exorbitant fare, use of faulty meters, and lack of vehicle fitness certificates and driving licences.

The checking, which was carried out with the support of a special squad led by Regional Transport Officer P.R. Sumesh on Tuesday night, found that there were even drivers who operated services in the city without a valid city service permit and other legal documents. A total fine of ₹2,56,000 was imposed on erring drivers.

Those who were found using illegal fittings on vehicles were asked to remove them and produce the vehicles for further inspection. MVD officials made it clear that checking would continue.

“The drive was held against the backdrop of an increase in the number of complaints against a section of drivers who hesitated to pick passengers from the railway station bay and operated services outside for better profit. There were also complaints about reluctance on the part of a few to return articles left by passengers,” said joint Regional Transport officer Biju Isaac. The squad also conducted an inspection near the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he added.

