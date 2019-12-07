MVD drive to create awareness on helmet

With the participation of over 150 riders, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Saturday organised a motorbike rally in the city to promote the use of safe helmets and its role in saving life during accidents. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran opened the rally by riding pillion wearing the safety gear.

Addressing the event, the Minister said the use of ISI-certified helmets was one of the prime requisites to comply with the road law and safety instructions. “We have recently noticed a spike in the trade of low quality helmets with no proper certification and it will be taken up the legal way,” he said. The enforcement squads had been asked to zero in on such traders, he said.

According to Mr. Saseendran, the State government had already come out with various safety promotion campaigns to reduce the accident rates and deaths by 50% by 2021. He said the government would ensure all protection to officers for a flawless enforcement of laws.

The rally, which covered all the major locations in the city, drew the participation of prominent automobile dealers and riders’ clubs in the Malabar region. Women riders too joined the event, which was controlled by five Motor Vehicle Inspectors attached to the Kozhikode Regional Transport Office.