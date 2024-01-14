MVD cracks down on use of unfit vehicles as ambulances

January 14, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The flash inspections recently carried out by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) have exposed 25 ambulances which were operated in the city without complying the prescribed fitness conditions and service rules. Modified vehicles fitted with Illegal lights were added on the list.

Complaints have been on rise against a section of ambulance operators in the State for suspected use of modified old vehicles without paying the mandatory taxes and obtaining fitness clearance. The action comes in the wake of rising number of accidents involving such unfit vehicles.

“No responsible operators in the field will make use of mechanically unfit or altered vehicles for emergency service. It is high time for the government to stop unscientific conversion of cubic capacity vehicles as ambulances,” said a former functionary of the Active Network Group of Emergency Lifesavers (ANGELS). He added that only basic life support and advanced life support ambulances should be promoted to ensure patients’ security.

Though MVD has decided to carry out periodic inspections, the call of health professionals to check the health condition of drivers who operate emergency vehicles is still hanging in the balance.

Volunteers working with various trauma care units here said that the inadequate crash safety standards and unscientific seating arrangements in emergency vehicles were yet to be checked by road safety enforcement squads. Vehicles recommended only for palliative care purposes should not be allowed to operate long distance emergency trips, they added.

“Shortage of ambulances in several government hospitals in the State indirectly encourage illegal operators. A recent report by the Health department had found that the State is short of over 600 ambulances,” said a functionary of the Road Accident Action Forum. He also added that recommendations made by committees for streamlining ambulance services are still being ignored.

