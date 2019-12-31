MVD collects around ₹2 crore as fine from violators

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) imposed a fine of ₹1,89,09,830 for various traffic rule violations in Kozhikode district last year. And, as many as 424 people lost their licences for drunk driving.

Licences cancelled

According to a release by Regional Transport Officer M.P. Subhash Babu on Tuesday, action was initiated in 19,798 cases within the jurisdiction of Kozhikode, Koduvally and Nanmanda regional transport offices.

The licences of 211 people were cancelled for talking on mobile phones while driving and 887 others for causing accidents due to rash driving.

Action was initiated against 3,259 riders for not wearing helmet. The owners of 182 vehicles had to face the music for using fancy lights that diverted the attention of drivers.

Blaring music systems on tourist vehicles were removed. Buses and contract carriages that displayed attention-diverting pictures on their body had to face action.

Dangerous driving

As many as 230 people were booked for driving dangerously and 270 goods lorries had to pay fine for overload. There were 93 vehicles that used air horns and 120 vehicles, including tipper lorries and buses, had to face action for removing speed governors. Action against offenders would continue this year too, Mr. Babu added.