Muslim Youth League to waylay Ministers

February 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Demand to immediately revoke proposed cess on petrol and diesel

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has threatened to waylay State ministers on the road if the proposed cess on petrol and diesel is not immediately revoked.

This was announced by MYL State general secretary P.K. Firos here on Wednesday. He was speaking at a reception accorded to him by the Indian Union Muslim League and allied organisations. Mr. Firos had been arrested and jailed after a protest march taken out by the MYL in the State capital turned violent. He was released on bail recently.

Mr. Firos said that the organisation would soon launch a week-long protest against the new tax proposals in the State Budget. Protest meetings will be held outside government offices, including district collectorates, across the State.

“The new tax proposals will aggravate price rise. Our people are already burdened by the high price of commodities. This will make their lives miserable,” the MYL leader claimed. Mr. Firos said the tax hike would lead to more funds reaching government coffers, which might not be used for people’s benefit. He alleged that the money would be used to create key government posts for CPI(M) activists or their kin.

