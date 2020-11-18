Muslim Youth League activists raise banner or revolt

Group infuriated by denial of seat to ‘deserving candidate’

A section of Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers in the district has accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of playing political trickery in the selection of candidates for the local body elections.

The infuriated group, mostly comprising MYL workers form the Chekkiad panchayat, alleged that there were suspected financial deals behind the finalisation of some seats.

Some of the protests also organised a local meeting in Chekkiyad on Wednesday with the claim that a deserving IUML activist in their area was denied the seat subsequent to a suspected financial deal.

They also threatened to leave the party for its alleged failures in considering the “deserving candidate”.

The MYL activists, who openly questioned the party’s selection criteria, also circulated their objections widely on social media and staged local demonstrations.

Meanwhile, IUML leaders from the area said the propaganda against the party was baseless as the selection of candidates was made purely based on their merits and leadership qualities.

They also claimed that no active MYL workers were involved in the “fake campaign” against the party.