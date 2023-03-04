Muslim Women’s Conference, held in Kozhikode, calls for gender justice

March 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Muslim Women’s Conference organised by the Centre for Inclusive Islam and Humanism (CIIH) with the theme ‘Equality is Justice’ held in Kozhikode on Saturday was noted for discussions about the Muslim personal law that adversely affected the rights of Muslim women.

The meet was inaugurated by veteran actor Nilambur Ayisha, while writer Khadeeja Mumtaz delivered the keynote address. Mustafa Moulavi C.H. presided over the event.

The conference witnessed seminars on topics such as property rights of women, mother’s right to be her children’s guardian, women’s right to get married, right to divorce on par with men, and women’s right to enter all mosques. Active discussions followed presentations by experts such as Sheena Shukoor, Nasiya Issudheen, and lawyer Swalahudheen.

Speakers at the event advised participants to use the civil laws of the country to their advantage. Some suggested following the model of noted activist Mary Roy to move the court for property rights of Muslim girls.