Muslim organisations to intensify anti-CAA stir

Kozhikode

09 March 2020 22:00 IST

IUML to hold meetings with voluntary organisations ahead of all-party meet on Census

A meeting of various Muslim organisations led by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here on Monday decided to intensify the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Briefing the media about the meeting, P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP and national general secretary of the party, said that more secular forces would rally behind the stir against the new law that discriminated against people on the basis of religion. At the same time, the party would be cautious against any organisation trying to exploit the situation and communalise the issue.

No separatist slogans would be raised at the protests, which would be on a secular platform by raising the slogan ‘Save the Constitution’, he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said his party would hold meetings with voluntary organisations, especially minority communities involved in social, cultural and educational activities, ahead of an all-party meeting on Census called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 16.

He said the State government had decided to implement the Census in Kerala. Since there could be some hidden factors in the Census, the whole enumeration process had to be studied in detail. Some of the questionnaire could led to the implementation of the proposed NPR and NRC. That was one of the concerns, he said.

The meeting, which was chaired by IUML State president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, also criticised the police inaction in preventing the violence in Delhi. Even the media was not spared for reporting the truth, he noted.