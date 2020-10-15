Muslim organisations demand changes in COVID-19 protocol

To facilitate respectful treatment and burial of bodies

A meeting of various Muslim religious organisations on Thursday requested the State government to consider some reasonable amendments to the existing COVID-19 protocol to facilitate respectful treatment and burial of bodies.

The meeting, which was chaired by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, in Kozhikode, also called upon the Health Department to check whether it was actually giving a decent funeral to COVID-19 victims as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

“Now, the State government is enforcing a protocol, which was not even recommended by the World Health Organisation in the case of COVID-19 victims,” said Mr. Basheer. The government should accept some healthy and reasonable changes in rules considering religious sentiments, he added.

Religious leaders who attended the meeting said there should be freedom for bathing the body, as it was an essential part of funeral ritual in Islam. The support of trained volunteers or family members of the victim could be used for the purpose rather than leaving the job to sanitation workers, they pointed out.

Considering safety issues, some leaders said they would recommend the Islamic act of dry ritual purification method using purified sand or dust (Tayammum), which was often accepted in situations where water could not be used for the ritual. They appealed to the government to realise the sentiments of the faithful at the grassroots level.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly M.K. Muneer, Kerala State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizi, and Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen leader Hussain Madavoor were among those who attended the meeting.