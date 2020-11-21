Muslim League intensifies efforts to pacify rebels

Even a small split is likely to cause trouble for party

With just three days left for the formal withdrawal of nomination papers, the district leadership of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has started its last-minute efforts to pacify rebel candidates and settle internal disputes. A few Muslim Youth League (MYL) and Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) functionaries have questioned the official candidate list claiming that the party’s guidelines with regard to the selection of candidates have been violated.

Rebel candidates in panchayats like Kunnamangalam, Meladi and Nadapuram allege that the official list of candidates comprises people who have already contested the elections many times. This is an open violation of the party’s policy that those who have contested thrice in the local body elections need not step in again, they claim.

As some of the rebels are district-level or national-level functionaries of the MYL, many of the local activists are also in support of their candidature challenging the IUML leadership and the official list. Even a small split is likely to cause trouble for the League in areas where there is close competition between the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front. One of the rebel candidates now spearheads his campaign in Kunnamgalam block panchayat with a call to voters that they should not support candidates who are in the fray because of money power. His allegation that realtors have been dominating the show is yet to be countered by the official leadership in the public campaign.

Though some of the local IUML leaders are in touch with rebels prompting them to withdraw papers, many are yet to yield to the pressure. One of them in Nadapuram panchayat has even come up with a separate local front to challenge the official candidate. There are also senior MYL leaders who silently support the rebel trend as they feel that the youth organisation leaders are yet to get a deserving representation in local body polls.