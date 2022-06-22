Musician to be honoured in Kozhikode

Music Artistes Association Kerala (MAA) is organising ‘Padmaragam’, an event in honour of Padmanabhan Kozhikode, winner of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy’s Guru Pooja Award for the year 2021. Playback singer Unni Menon will be the guest of honour at the event to be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. There will also be a tribute to Latha Manageshkar by MAA members on the occasion.