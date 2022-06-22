Musician to be honoured in Kozhikode
Music Artistes Association Kerala (MAA) is organising ‘Padmaragam’, an event in honour of Padmanabhan Kozhikode, winner of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy’s Guru Pooja Award for the year 2021. Playback singer Unni Menon will be the guest of honour at the event to be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. There will also be a tribute to Latha Manageshkar by MAA members on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.