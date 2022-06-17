Kozhikode

Musical nite at NIT-C

The Centre for Culture and Art Relations at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will host a Symphony Nite on the campus on Saturday. Saxophonist Joy Alappuzha will lead the event to be held at the School of Management Studies auditorium.


