Music shows, workshops, pageant mark Day One of Ragam at NIT-C

Sumayya Thayath, Edwin Peter, and Swati Jagdish in conversation in ‘Talking Taboo’, an open interactive session on sex, parenting and social stigmas, as part of ‘Ragam’, the cultural fest of the National Institute of Technology - Calicut on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Various events under the banner of Ragam, the intercollegiate cultural competition organised by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), began here on Saturday. Sporting events such as Fury (basketball), Strike-3 (volleyball) and Rabona (football) were the first to take off.

Swara Raaga, an Eastern fusion music event, witnessed the participation of nine bands from colleges across Kerala and was a major crowd-puller. Cultural enthusiasts were drawn to other events such as Bharatnatyam besides Western and string solo. ‘Talking Taboo’, an open interactive session on sex, parenting and social stigmas, was much appreciated by the audience.

Workshops on Internet of Things, cloud computing and cybersecurity were held. Snehaj Srinivas, India and GCC head of the International Quizzing Association, conducted a quizzing workshop while an interactive photography workshop was held by a popular brand. Literary events such as debates, JAM and spelling bee witnessed good participation.

Vinod M.S, a noted mentalist, performed as part of ‘Ragam Prodezza’, followed by a fire-and-LED show by artistes Yakobeh and Beri. Screening of the film, Woman with a Movie Camera was organised by Take One along with an interactive session with director Atal Krishna.

The first day concluded with a pageant, ‘Couture Boulevard’, followed by a pro-night attended by celebrities including singer Jonita Gandhi, the band When Chai Met Toast and DJ Kayan. The event also marked the exclusive release of actor and rapper Neeraj Madhav’s new single, ‘Po’. The second day of Ragam will feature performances by artistes including Mohit Chauhan and DJ Swartex.