Music academies, art schools bounce back with fair number of learners on Vijayadasami day in Kerala

Leaving days of virtual learning behind, many students reached the academies directly to enjoy the traditional way of initiation giving ‘dakshina’ to their trainers in various musical and art streams

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 05, 2022 12:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are being initiated into the world of letters, ‘Vidyarambham’ at Ernakulam Shiva Temple on the occasion of Vijayadasami day, in Kochi on October 05, 2022. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Celebrating the Vijayadashami day marking a cheerful shift from the two-year-long pandemic-induced virtual learning ambience, the schools specialised in music, and art witnessed a fair turnout of new learners across the district on Wednesday. Veteran trainers in various streams were present at various academies to initiate the little ones into the world of art in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainers from various music academies in the district said there was a huge rush of new learners, especially school children, for instrumental music. Those who earlier joined for various online learning sessions too found turning up for the direct learning sessions on the Vidyarambham day, they said.

There were about 100 new learners attending the ‘Vidyarambham’ ceremony in various musical streams at Kozhikode’s famous Baburaj Musical Academy. The ceremony was held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary school for Girls at Nadakkavu to welcome the new learners with the participation of all previously enrolled students. New entrants also offered ‘Dakshina’ to their trainers seeking blessings the traditional way. 

Arrangements were also in place at various temples in the district to manage the turnout of devotees for the ‘Vidyarambham ceremonies in which hundreds of toddlers were initiated into the world of letters. Police officers were also on duty on the premises of various temples like the Koyilandy’s Pisharikavu for effective crowd management.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The administrators of Kozhikode’s Azhakodi Devi temple said the number of registrations for the ‘Vidyarambham’ ceremony was very high compared to the previous years’ figures with the eased pandemic-related regulations. There was also a rush for the traditional vehicle Pooja that started at the temple at 5 a.m. The ‘Annadanam’ ceremony organised on the eve of the ‘Vijayadasami day’ had drawn about 3000 people, they said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kozhikode

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app