Music academies, art schools bounce back with fair number of learners on Vijayadasami day in Kerala

Leaving days of virtual learning behind, many students reached the academies directly to enjoy the traditional way of initiation giving ‘dakshina’ to their trainers in various musical and art streams

Children are being initiated into the world of letters, ‘Vidyarambham’ at Ernakulam Shiva Temple on the occasion of Vijayadasami day, in Kochi on October 05, 2022. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Leaving days of virtual learning behind, many students reached the academies directly to enjoy the traditional way of initiation giving ‘dakshina’ to their trainers in various musical and art streams

Celebrating the Vijayadashami day marking a cheerful shift from the two-year-long pandemic-induced virtual learning ambience, the schools specialised in music, and art witnessed a fair turnout of new learners across the district on Wednesday. Veteran trainers in various streams were present at various academies to initiate the little ones into the world of art in the morning.

Trainers from various music academies in the district said there was a huge rush of new learners, especially school children, for instrumental music. Those who earlier joined for various online learning sessions too found turning up for the direct learning sessions on the Vidyarambham day, they said.

There were about 100 new learners attending the ‘Vidyarambham’ ceremony in various musical streams at Kozhikode’s famous Baburaj Musical Academy. The ceremony was held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary school for Girls at Nadakkavu to welcome the new learners with the participation of all previously enrolled students. New entrants also offered ‘Dakshina’ to their trainers seeking blessings the traditional way.

Arrangements were also in place at various temples in the district to manage the turnout of devotees for the ‘Vidyarambham ceremonies in which hundreds of toddlers were initiated into the world of letters. Police officers were also on duty on the premises of various temples like the Koyilandy’s Pisharikavu for effective crowd management.

The administrators of Kozhikode’s Azhakodi Devi temple said the number of registrations for the ‘Vidyarambham’ ceremony was very high compared to the previous years’ figures with the eased pandemic-related regulations. There was also a rush for the traditional vehicle Pooja that started at the temple at 5 a.m. The ‘Annadanam’ ceremony organised on the eve of the ‘Vijayadasami day’ had drawn about 3000 people, they said.