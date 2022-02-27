Museum of Education to come up at St. Joseph’s School in Kozhikode

Oldest school in State enters 230th year

The first ever Museum of Education in the State may come up at St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas responded in the affirmative to a proposal by the school management as part of the 230th anniversary of the institution.

The school has launched a project titled ‘Mission Glorious Sanjo’ to raise its overall standard. “We are planning to strengthen segments such as infrastructure, academics, sports, and arts,” said PTA president and alumnus Anoop Gangadharan.

The school was founded in 1793 for children of employees of the British East India Company. It was taken over by the Society of Jesuits in 1894, and it continues to manage it.

Besides launching Mission Glorious Sanjo, Mr. Riyas was honoured by his alma mater for the first time after he became Minister. Being an alumnus of the school, Mr. Riyas took part in an informal get-together with former teachers and headmaster Father Joseph Kallepalli, besides his batchmates.