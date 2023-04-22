Murder of nephew using raticide in ice cream: suspect remanded in judicial custody

April 22, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Thahira, a 34-year-old woman who was arrested on Friday on the charge of killing her 12-year-old nephew by giving him ice cream laced with poison, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The suspect, hailing from Kozhikode district’s Arikkulam, was nabbed on the basis of the victim’s autopsy report that confirmed the consumption of rat poison.

It was reportedly the rivalry between the two families staying within a 500-metre distance that led to the alleged murder. The prime target of the suspect was the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was then away from the home. Sources said there were some serious differences of opinion between Thahira and her sister-in-law that the family members were very much aware of.

Deputy Superintendent of Police P.R. Hariprasad who led the investigation into the incident said the woman was not found suffering from any mental illness as propagated. “No such confirmed reports are with us to endorse the claim,” he said.

It was on April 16 that Ahamed Hassan Rifai, a class VI boy from Arikkulam, was hospitalised with symptoms of suspected food poisoning. He died the following day. Health and Food Safety department officials who carried out scientific inspections at the shop had found nothing unhealthy in the ice cream samples they collected from the spot. Though the shop was temporarily shut following the incident, the police were suspicious.

Police sources said the suspect admitted to the crime when she was questioned on the basis of the autopsy report. In the detailed investigation, the police found that the woman had reportedly mixed rat poison in the ice cream before handing it over to the boy. A portion of the unused raticide was also recovered while gathering evidence from the crime spot and the shop from where she reportedly purchased it.