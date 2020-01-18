Murder accused taken to collect evidence

The Crime Branch (CB) squad on Saturday took Birju, the accused in the Manassery twin murder case, to two more spots as part of the continuing evidence gathering process. On the second day, he was taken to the premises of Agastianmuzhi bridge from where he allegedly threw the surgical knife used to cut the body of Ismail, the second victim.

Another spot near Manassery where the suspect had allegedly abandoned a severed organ of the victim too was covered by the squad. More such suspected locations, including a village near Thondimel in Karassery panchayat, where the dismembered body was spotted by locals in July 2017 will be covered on Monday based on the confessions of Birju, who was arrested and remanded in police custody on January 16.

The CB squad hinted that some of the other suspected individuals related to the arrested man would be quizzed soon. Birju’s wife would be summoned for interrogation on Monday.

An officer attached to the CB special investigation team said probe was also under way into the suspicious death of Birju’s father. Though it was recorded as a case of suicide a few years ago by the police, the investigation team had reasons to suspect it to be a case of murder, he added.

Birju’s alleged role in strangulating his mother for grabbing her property with the help of Ismail in March 2016 was a shocker to villagers in Manassery. Her death had been recorded as a case of suicide. The murder plot came to light when the CB squad managed to identify the second victim in the case and the reasons which led to his murder June 2017.