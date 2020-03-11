Murder accused held after 41 years

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker accused of murdering CPI(M) activists Thadathil Balan and U.P. Damu was arrested here on Tuesday, 41 years after the incident.
The accused, Vallisery Prabhakaran, 68, of Chambad Thottumamlil, who was declared an absconding prisoner, was arrested by the Panoor police from Edat in Payyannur.
Balan and Damu were murdered by a gang after a bomb attack on a beedi shop at Chambad on April 6, 1979. Ten CPI(M) workers were also injured in the attack.
A team comprising civil police officers Suresh and Hashim, led by Panoor Circle Inspector T.P. Sreejith and Sub Inspector K. Santosh Kumar, made the arrest.
