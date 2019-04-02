Murali files nomination

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MLA, on Monday filed his nomination papers to contest from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

He submitted his nomination before District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the returning officer, in the morning.

In an affidavit, he has also submitted that three cases were pending against him at Mannanthala and Cantonment police stations in Thiruvananthapuram. One of them was related to a protest in front of the Secretariat.

Later, he told journalists that he was confident of winning the election, especially after the declaration of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from the neighbouring Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, District Congress Committee president T. Siddique, and Indian Union Muslim League leader Parakkal Abdulla, MLA, were present on the occasion.

Kanathil Jameela has also filed her nomination papers to contest from the Kozhikode constituency. Saturday is the last day to file nominations, officials said.