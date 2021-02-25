Muraleedharan seeks CM’s apology on Sabarimala issue

Kozhikode

25 February 2021 01:13 IST

Call to withdraw all cases related to the protests

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has termed the decision of the State Cabinet to withdraw cases registered against those who staged protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala temple as a victory of the faithful belonging to the Hindu community.

At a news conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Muraleedharan, however, sought an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue. The decision also substantiated the stance of the various Hindu organisations on Sabarimala, the Minister said.

He added that the political situation in Kerala had evolved in such a way that any party ruling the State has to accept the BJP’s demands. The LDF government, which had earlier taken a stubborn stance on the Sabarimala issue just to gain political mileage, now had to kneel before the Hindu community, he observed.

If the government has an iota of sincerity, it should withdraw all cases registered in connection with the Sabarimala protests, Mr. Muraleedharan said.