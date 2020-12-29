Municipal heads elected in Kozhikode

Elections to the post of chairpersons and vice chairpersons in the seven municipalities in Kozhikode district were held on Monday. In Koduvally, Vellara Abdu (V. Abdurahman) of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was elected as the chairman while Sushini K.M of the Congress was elected vice chairperson.

CPI(M) councillor K.P. Sudha is the new chairperson of Koyilandy Municipality while former chairman K. Sathyan is the new vice chairman.

In Payyoli Municipality, Vadakkayil Shafeek of the Congress is the new chairman while C.P. Fathima is the new vice chairperson.

K.P. Bindu of the CPI(M) is the new chairperson of Vadakara Municipality while P.K. Satheeshan is the new vice chairman.

P.T. Babu of the CPI(M) was elected as the chairman of the Mukkam Municipality with the support of an IUML rebel councillor. K.P. Chandini is the new vice chairperson in Mukkam.

IUML Councillor N.C. Abdul Razak is the new chairman of Feroke Municipality while Reeja is the new vice chairperson. Bushra Rafeek of the IUML is the new chairperson of Ramanattukara Municipality while Suresh Kumar.K. of the Congress is the new vice chairman.