Multi-disciplinary research centre for mental health proposed at IMHANS

December 18, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

A State-level Centre for Interdisciplinary Brain Sciences has been proposed at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode, to take up research in psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders.

“As per the National Mental Health Survey 2016, of which the IMHANS had been a collaborative institution for Kerala, around 14.4% of the population in the State suffered from mental illness. The suicide rate here is higher than the national average. There is high prevalence of substance use disorders including alcohol and narcotics. According to the 2011 Census, around 13% of the population in Kerala are aged above 60 and are vulnerable to psychological disorders including depression and dementia,” P. Krishnakumar, Director, IMHANS, pointed out.

According to public health experts, psychological and developmental disorders are also on the rise in children and adolescents and warrant special attention. Mental health problems lead to increased suicide rate in mothers and contribute to the overall maternal mortality rate. Such problems are likely to increase in the post-COVID world as well. Though there are district mental health programmes in all the 14 districts and mental healthcare is included in the Ardram project and primary healthcare, centres for research on mental health are absent in the State.

Dr. Krishnakumar said that unlike other diseases, psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders are heterogeneous and complex, making their clinical management difficult. Understanding their clinical, biological, psychological and sociological determinants are essential for deciding effective-treatment strategies. Multidisciplinary methods will be required to achieve this feat, he said.

An interdisciplinary centre can employ experts from the fields of psychiatry, neurology, psychology, computer science, biostatistics, cell biology, molecular biology, and genetics within IMHANS and outside. They will address the research questions pertaining to biological basis of behaviour and neuropsychiatric disorders. Sources said that adequate space is available at the IMHANS building and some additional staff would have to be deployed.