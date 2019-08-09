Mullappally to open ‘Freedom at Midnight’ event

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) will organise an event titled ‘Freedom at Midnight’ at Perambra on August 14 to mark Independence Day.

DCC president T. Siddique told the media on Thursday that the family members of Mumbai terror attack victim, Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Pathankot terror attack victim, Niranjan, Pulwama terror attack victim Vasanth Kumar, and Kargil attack victim, Vikram, would participate. There would be a meeting of families of freedom fighters.

Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, who recently cleared the Union Public Service exams for civil service cadre, would be honoured. The funds collected by Congress activists for the family of slain Youth Congress activists Sarath Lal and Kripesh from Kasaragod would be handed over to their relatives there. The event would be opened by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, among others, would be present, Mr. Siddique said.