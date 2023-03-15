ADVERTISEMENT

Mullappally, Raghavan to be consulted ahead of Congress reshuffle in Kozhikode

March 15, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

MPs from Kerala reportedly allege that they were being ignored while choosing nominees to various posts

The Hindu Bureau

The finalisation of a list of nominees to be chosen as functionaries at the block- and district-level committees of the Congress in Kozhikode district is getting delayed further.

Though it was earlier reported that District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Praveenkumar would submit the list to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday, it has been postponed to accommodate the views of senior leaders from the district. While the DCC will have 35 functionaries, 26 block committees will get new presidents as well.

Mr. Praveenkumar told The Hindu that he would hold talks with Mullappally Ramachandran on Friday and K.K. Abraham, KPCC general secretary in charge of the reshuffle, would meet M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode, MP, on Thursday. “The final list will be submitted to the KPCC only thereafter. We will listen to the views of all senior leaders from Kozhikode,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows a recent meeting held in New Delhi chaired by All-India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal and attended by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and other MPs from the State. The MPs reportedly alleged they were being ignored while choosing nominees to various posts. It was later decided to have more talks with the MPs before finalising the list.

The DCC leadership was earlier supposed to submit the list to the KPCC on March 8. Senior leaders from the district, such as Mr. Ramachandran, Mr. Raghavan, and K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, objected to the process, alleging that they had not been consulted before preparing it. The KPCC’s instruction to consult senior leaders before holding meetings of the reorganisation committee had not been followed, it was pointed out.

Mr. Raghavan was the first to air his displeasure in public at an event held in memory of P. Sankaran, former Health Minister, when he alleged that some leaders were trying to accommodate their own supporters in the name of reshuffling party committees. Though this did not go down well with the KPCC leadership, which sought an explanation from the DCC, Mr. Raghavan stuck to his stand. Soon after, Mr. Muraleedharan, also a former KPCC president, too came in support of Mr. Raghavan. Mr. Ramachandran was the last to join the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US