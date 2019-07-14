Mukkom to implement dairy village project under AUEGS

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will launch Mukkam municipality’s ‘Ksheera Gramam’ (Dairy Village) project for the promotion of dairy sector under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUEGS) on Sunday. It is the first time in Kerala that a municipality is getting clearance to integrate the dairy sector with the urban employment scheme.

The new scheme aims to increase the daily milk production in the municipality limit from 2,000 litres to 10,000 litres by encouraging more self-employment opportunities in the sector. Five local milk cooperative societies will team up to achieve the target. The benefit of the scheme will be available for all dairy farmers who have secured Ayyankali labour cards.

Project coordinators say the scheme is designed in such a way as to ensure 100 days’ assured wages a year for enrolled members. The wages will be paid only to those farmers who manage to rear two or more cows and deliver at-least 10 litres of milk a day to the local milk cooperative society.

The municipality will also invest funds for fodder grass cultivation in about 10 hectares of land to support the farm venture. Fallow land and the areas included under the GAIL pipeline project will be used for the purpose. Selected landowners will also get their lease amount.

Financial aid

Municipal chairman V. Kunhan and secretary N.K. Hareesh say the Ksheera Gramam project promises financial assistance to selected farmers to set up at least 20 high-tech cattle sheds with better facilities to collect cow dung and urine for organic farming purpose. Up to ₹83,000 will be granted to the beneficiary farmer for the initiative, they add.

The other highlights of the project include low-interest loans for farmers, milk incentive, supply of food supplements for cattle, assistance to set up portable biogas plants, insurance support at lowest premium amount and well recharging assistance.

Production of value-added products from milk too will be an area of intervention.

Municipal authorities point out that farmers and their organisations in Kerala have been demanding the integration of the dairy sector with urban and rural employment guarantee schemes for several years. With the new scheme, a number of young entrepreneurs in the area will be able to use it for better returns, they add.