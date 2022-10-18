Mueen Ali Thangal’s presence at dissidents’ meeting creates a flutter

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 18, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The participation of Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, son of former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president late Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, at a meeting of IUML dissidents in Kozhikode on Tuesday created quite a flutter among party workers.

However, Mr. Thangal, who is also the national vice president of the Muslim Youth League (MYL), clarified that the meeting was called in connection with the formation of the Hyderali Shihab Thangal Foundation, and that the party leadership had not debarred him from participating in a meeting called for forming a foundation in memory of his father.

Mr. Thangal was elected chairman of the foundation, while K.S. Hamsa, who was ousted from the post of State secretary of the IUML and suspended from the party for criticising party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, was chosen its general convener. The foundation also announced that its maiden award would be presented to social activist Daya Bai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thangal, scion of the Panakkad family, was in the news last year when he accused Mr. Kunhalikutty of trapping his father in a money laundering case in Chandrika daily, the party organ. The Enforcement Directorate had then served a notice on his father. District leaders of the IUML, a State committee member, and leaders of the MYL who were facing disciplinary action attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app