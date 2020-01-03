Much-awaited cyberdome opens in Kozhikode today

Giving a boost to the stringent enforcement of cyberlaws, the City police will open its much awaited cyberdome facility for the north Kerala region at the Cyberpark in Kozhikode on Saturday. Through video conferencing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commission the new project, which will enlist the support of nearly 100 information technology experts.

A 500-sq. ft office space at the Sahya building of the IT park has been allotted for the project. It will have three full-time police officers, including the charge officer, for effective functioning and coordination with other investigation teams. All essential computer systems and IT tools to support the team of technical experts, ethical hackers and cyber professionals have been arranged at the spot.

Face recognition system to identify criminals is one of the significant features of the new cyberdome, which will extend its service to all north Kerala districts. It will work on the basis of an already prepared database with details of wanted persons. Drone cameras will be used to collect visuals from all suspected areas for real-time analysis and action.

“On New Year’s eve, we conducted the first successful trial of the face recognition system in the city using the available database of some of our policemen on duty. The result was accurate and it can be operated the same way in the days to come with a separate database,” said C. Sivaprasad, the nodal officer in-charge of the cyberdome project. He said the facilities and the basic infrastructure for the project were arranged at a cost of about ₹80 lakh.

Cyber police station

To support the cyberdome, north Kerala’s first cyber police station too will start functioning in Kozhikode on Saturday. The new station, which was set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, will deal with serious cyber crimes reported from Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. It will have the strength of 19 personnel, including a Station House Officer, an additional sub inspector, four senior civil police officers, and 11 civil police officers.

Mr. Sivaprasad, who is also the station house officer of the cyber station, said all the team members were trained by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, a premier research and development organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Hi-tech control room

The control room of the city police too has gone hi-tech, with superior surveillance camera network and GPS tracking systems. The movement of control room vehicles in the city limits can be monitored real-time using new systems. The entry of police vehicles from other police districts into the city limits too can be tracked for official purposes.