MT’s criticisms should not fall on deaf ears, says Satheesan

January 12, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, on January 12, said the criticisms made by writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair on contemporary politics and politicians at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) were a befitting reply to a section of cultural activists, intellects and media persons in Kerala who pretends to be unbiased but is often engaged in hailing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a KLF session, Mr. Satheesan noted that the sharp observations made by the legendary writer in Malayalam expressing dissent over autocracy, human rights violations and cruel assaults on protestors should not be fallen on deaf ears.

He also said that the tendency to divert criticisms, without understanding its essence, by the politicians concerned would only set a dangerous precedent in democracy.

Responding to the statements made by some of the prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders who interpreted MT’s remarks as criticisms against the Union government, Mr. Satheesan said anyone with common-sense would be able to decode the real meaning of the speech.

“For comparison, the writer was not referring to the political situation prevailed in the country at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru but the situation prevailed in the State at the time of E.M.S. Namboodiripad and the contrasting elements under the current ministry led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” he added.

