Kozhikode

M.Tech student found dead at NITC hostel 

A postgraduate student of the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, Rahul Pandey, who hailed from Sikanderpur Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, was a second year student of M. Tech. Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics. The body was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary.

The Kunnamangalam police have registered a case under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Investigators have also recovered a letter written by the student to his parents.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.


