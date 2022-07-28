Kozhikode

M.T. urges CM to develop Baburaj Academy

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at the latter’s residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Kozhikode July 28, 2022 21:26 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:26 IST

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take steps to improve the functioning of Kozhikode-based Baburaj Music Academy.

He made this request during a conversation with Mr. Vijayan, who visited the writer at his Kottaram Road residence at Nadakkavu in the city on Thursday. The Chief Minister conveyed his birthday greetings to M.T. and presented a gift. Mr. Vijayan sought to know the health condition of the writer and requested him to take care of himself.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chief Minister asked him if there was something specific to be done for Kozhikode. M.T. replied that development works should be taken up at the Baburaj Academy. Mr. Vijayan promised to look into the demand on a priority basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The writer handed over to the Chief Minister a memorandum related to government jobs, submitted by a group of PhD holders in Malayalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Malayalam literature
film music
Read more...