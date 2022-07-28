M.T. urges CM to develop Baburaj Academy

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at the latter’s residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 28, 2022 21:26 IST

Pinarayi conveys birthday greetings to writer

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take steps to improve the functioning of Kozhikode-based Baburaj Music Academy.

He made this request during a conversation with Mr. Vijayan, who visited the writer at his Kottaram Road residence at Nadakkavu in the city on Thursday. The Chief Minister conveyed his birthday greetings to M.T. and presented a gift. Mr. Vijayan sought to know the health condition of the writer and requested him to take care of himself.

The Chief Minister asked him if there was something specific to be done for Kozhikode. M.T. replied that development works should be taken up at the Baburaj Academy. Mr. Vijayan promised to look into the demand on a priority basis.

The writer handed over to the Chief Minister a memorandum related to government jobs, submitted by a group of PhD holders in Malayalam.