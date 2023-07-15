MT selected for Kozhikode Corporation’s Diamond Jubilee Award

July 15, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

Kozhikode

Writer M.T. Vasdevan Nair was selected for the Diamond Jubilee Award of the Kozhikode Corporation on the occasion of his 90th birthday on Saturday. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 Lakh, memento, and a citation and will be presented formally to the writer at an event to be held in August. Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Diwakaran visited the writer at his house on Saturday to inform him about the award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.