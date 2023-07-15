ADVERTISEMENT

MT selected for Kozhikode Corporation’s Diamond Jubilee Award

July 15, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and Kozhikode Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Diwakaran visiting writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at his residence on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode

Writer M.T. Vasdevan Nair was selected for the Diamond Jubilee Award of the Kozhikode Corporation on the occasion of his 90th birthday on Saturday. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 Lakh, memento, and a citation and will be presented formally to the writer at an event to be held in August. Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Diwakaran visited the writer at his house on Saturday to inform him about the award.

