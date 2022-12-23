ADVERTISEMENT

MT contributes book to ‘Aksharopaharam’

December 23, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan received an autographed copy of a book from writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair on Friday as the first contribution towards the ‘Aksharopaharam’, a literary gift, to dignitaries taking part in the 61st State School Arts Festival that is to be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. The writer gave away six books including Randamoozham. The Aksharopaharam will be given to 61 guests at the inaugural ceremony of the festival. Members of the organising committee are visiting the authors at their home for the books.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US