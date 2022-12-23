  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MT contributes book to ‘Aksharopaharam’

December 23, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan received an autographed copy of a book from writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair on Friday as the first contribution towards the ‘Aksharopaharam’, a literary gift, to dignitaries taking part in the 61st State School Arts Festival that is to be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. The writer gave away six books including Randamoozham. The Aksharopaharam will be given to 61 guests at the inaugural ceremony of the festival. Members of the organising committee are visiting the authors at their home for the books.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.