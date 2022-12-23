MT contributes book to ‘Aksharopaharam’

December 23, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Revenue Minister K. Rajan received an autographed copy of a book from writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair on Friday as the first contribution towards the ‘Aksharopaharam’, a literary gift, to dignitaries taking part in the 61st State School Arts Festival that is to be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. The writer gave away six books including Randamoozham. The Aksharopaharam will be given to 61 guests at the inaugural ceremony of the festival. Members of the organising committee are visiting the authors at their home for the books.