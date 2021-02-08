MSF takes out march

Protesting MSF workers being dispersed using water cannons in Kozhikode on Monday.

Kozhikode

08 February 2021 22:55 IST

The protest march taken out by Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activists to the Kozhikode collectorate flaying the alleged back-door entry of some into government services was almost peaceful. Though the protesters tried to cross the barricades, the police managed to control them.

A section of irate protesters who tried to block the road in the area was dispersed using water cannons. The police fired water cannons twice to disperse the protesters. Two MSF workers suffered minor injuries during the march.

MSF leaders said they ensured that only a small number of activists participated in the march to comply with the COVID-19 protocol.

The protesters alleged that the State government was converting the Public Service Commission into a scarecrow when thousands were waiting for their turn to secure a government job. They claimed that the back-door entry was encouraged by the government to reward Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters.

MSF leaders who addressed the march said an investigation should be launched into the suspected cases of illegal appointments.

They said more regional protests would be launched to expose the alleged illegal appointments and the people who benefited from them.