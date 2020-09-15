MSF march turns violent in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

15 September 2020 00:56 IST

Protesters demand Minister K.T. Jaleel’s resignation

Activists of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), an affiliate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), took out a protest march to the district collectorate here on Monday demanding the resignation of Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Several protesters, including MSF State general secretary Latheef Thurayur and senior vice president A.P. Abdusammad, were injured in clashes with the police during the march. The police had to employ water cannons initially and then subsequently fired tear gas shells as protesters refused to disperse from the area.

Later the law enforcers followed it up with a lathi charge when the crowd turned violent and attempted to break the police barricades and tried to enter the collectorate.

MSF leaders said that the police had pre-determined to deal with the agitators with an iron fist. Some of the sustained grave injuries in the clash. Earlier Mr. Thurayur inaugurated the protest.