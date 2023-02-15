MSF accuses Calicut varsity authorities of tampering with electoral roll

February 15, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) has accused the Calicut University authorities of tampering with the electoral roll for the university union election scheduled for March 15. MSF State president P.K. Navas and other leaders told the media in Malappuram on Wednesday that it was to help Students’ Federation of India (SFI) candidates.

Sixteen university union councillors (UUC) had been illegally omitted from the roll. Ten UUCs belonging to the SFI, from colleges where students union elections were not held, had been included in it as well. The 16 UUCs were removed mainly based on a complaint from P.M. Arsho, SFI State secretary. Mr. Navas claimed that the complaint was baseless. Mr. Arsho was not even a student of the university. Also, his complaint was given to the authorities after the time frame prescribed in the election bylaw, Mr. Navas added.