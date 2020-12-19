MSc-PhD programme in maths inaugurated

Course launched by KSoM aims at nurturing budding mathematicians

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly launched integrated MSc-PhD programme of the Kerala School of Mathematics (KSoM) here on Friday in an event streamed through the official YouTube channel of the institution.

The Chief Minister, in his inaugural address, said that mathematics is an important part of human life. He also stressed the requirement of establishments such as KSoM in nurturing the young talents in the State to do advanced mathematical research.

A press release of the KSoM, an institution under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, said that the integrated MSc-PhD programme is a seven-year programme leading to PhD in Mathematics. As part of the regular research activity at KSoM, currently there is a doctoral programme in Mathematics.

A press release by the KSM said that there has been an increasing demand that the KSoM play a bigger role in the academic development of budding mathematicians from a stage earlier than doctoral studies. The integrated MSc-PhD programme has been conceived after months of planning and discussions involving established researchers from leading research institutes in the country which have programmes of similar nature, the release said.

A five-day international conference on “Recent advances in Mathematics and related areas” being organised by KSoM began on Friday in commemoration of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Leading mathematicians from across the globe, including winners of Fields medal (equivalent of the Nobel Prize), Fundamental Prize, Fellows of the Royal Society of London, and Bhatnagar Award are on the list of speakers.

The organisers said that the conference was being organised with the intention of introducing the active areas of research in mathematics.