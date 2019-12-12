MP threatens to goon hunger strike

Two days after Students Federation of India (SFI) activists took out a march to the Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, Kozhikode, seeking to improve the facilities there, M.K. Raghavan, MP, has claimed that the demand for a new building at the school has been placed before the Union Cabinet.

Mr. Raghavn said in a release on Wednesday that if the construction of the new building did not start as promised by the Centre, he would start an indefinite hunger strike.

The SFI march on Monday had turned violent and the activists were accused of damaging the school properties and threatening the students. The Nadakkavu police had registered cases against them too.

Mr. Raghavan alleged that the SFI march was a “drama” to take credit for approval for the new building as Central approval was expected any day. He wondered why the organisation had not staged any protest before. He also sought legal action against those who reportedly damaged school properties.

The MP claimed that Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, had informed him about the proposal being placed before the Union Cabinet. He said that he had highlighted the inconvenience of the 3,000-odd students at the school after an old building was termed unfit.