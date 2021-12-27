MP slams govt. over Kizhakkambalam violence

Kozhikode

CM can’t protect police from goondas, says Muraleedharan

K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, has criticised the State government over the violence at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where migrant workers attacked police personnel and set a police jeep on fire on Sunday.

Inaugurating an event in memory of late Chief Minister K. Karunakaran on Monday, he alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home Department, cannot protect members of the police force from goondas. “…Those police personnel were mercilessly beaten up. It is reported that workers were under the influence of drugs. Who gave them drugs?”, Mr. Muraleedharan asked. He alleged that goonda gangs were dictating terms in Thiruvananthapuram district. “How can our senior police officials, who salute before tricksters like Monson Mavunkal, ensure law and order here?,” he asked.

“Some people claim that a lot of development works were happening in Kerala. Is letting loose anti-social elements development?,” Mr. Muraleedharan asked.

Criticising the government move to implement the semi high-speed rail (SilverLine) project, Mr. Muraleedharan said it would cost more than the ₹1.26 lakh crore projected by NITI Ayog. The State government, however, says it would cost only ₹64,000 crore. ‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan had pointed out that it would take 10 years to complete the project. “Who can predict if the CPI(M) will exist in Kerala then? Who would allot funds for the works? The Union government has said it would not sponsor the project,” he said. Mr. Muraleedharan demanded that the government convince the Opposition about the details instead of branding them anti-development. The event was organised by the Kozhikode District Congress Committee.