MP sees designs in CRZ adalats

K. Sudhakaran, MP, has accused the State Government of conducting adalats to hear the people affected by the Coastal Regulation Zone Act without properly informing them earlier.

In the name of CRZ Act, disturbing the people who lived along the sea coast would not be allowed and efforts to evict them clandestinely would not be tolerated, he said. The public had not been informed about Tuesday’s adalat at the Collectorate, he said and doubted whether it was part of the government’s planned move to evict people living on the coast.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the authorities should be prepared to notify the public of what types of buildings and houses are covered by the Act. Without informing the owners of the buildings, including them as violators of CRZ Act is improper, he said.

The MP told the District Collector that the people should be allowed to report their problems and difficulties to the authorities again.

Meanwhile, District Collector T.V. Subhash directed panchayats to submit a review report on the complaints that were raised during the adalat. The report should be submitted to the Town Planning Office by Thursday evening, he said.

As per a government order, the adalats had to be completed by December 30 and a report should be submitted on January 12, the Collector said. Those who were included in the draft list had participated in the adalat, he said.

“The panchayats concerned were informed about the grievances and directed to take action,” he said.

In some complaints, the owners of buildings were asked to appear before the panchayats on Thursday. The draft list contains 37 panchayats and six municipalities in the district.

The Collector said the people should not be worried; action would be taken only if inaccurate information was provided.