MP seeks restoration of Kozhikode-Thrissur passenger train services

September 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has promised to resume the services of passenger trains connecting Kozhikode and Thrissur, which were cancelled to take up maintenance works, in the next three months.

A release from the office of M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, said on Thursday that while the services of the Kozhikode-Shoranur Special Train were completely stopped, those of the Thrissur-Kozhikode Unreserved Express Special Train were partially stopped. Mr. Raghavan subsequently met the Manager, Souther Railway, pointing out that this had affected commuters from Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur, who travel on season tickets.

The commuters are being forced to spend more money on their travel on the one hand and the traffic on the NH 66, on which widening works are going on, is getting affected on the other. The train that starts from Kozhikode at 7.30 a.m. and reaches Shoranur at 9.45 a.m. was of help to government staff, labourers, and students. The MP also said that the services at small stations, where a majority of express trains don’t stop, too are getting hit. The official told the MP that the works would be completed as early as possible to make way for the restoration of the services.

