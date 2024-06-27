GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP seeks Minister’s intervention for launch of more train services in Malabar

Raghavan meets Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha

Published - June 27, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, met Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha seeking their immediate intervention to launch more Vande Metro and MEMU services in the Malabar region.

During his interaction with the Union Minister, Mr. Raghavan pointed out that only one MEMU service was available now under the Palakkad Division when passengers in the region were facing difficulty in morning and evening hours.

Mr. Raghavan also said that unreserved coaches were insufficient in almost all trains. The cancellation of various passenger trains was also troubling commuters, he added.

The MP expressed concern over the delay in extending the Bengaluru-Kannur Express to Kozhikode even after the release of an official Government Order. The Vande Bharat Express between Goa and Mangaluru should also be extended to Kozhikode, he said.

Another major demand put forth by the MP was the launch of more train services between Kozhikode and Bengaluru. He pointed out that the absence of sufficient services on the route was troubling several passengers in the Malabar region.

