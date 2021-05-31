Kozhikode

MP seeks medicine at MCH for black fungus

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has urged Health Minister Veena George to take steps to arrange medicine for black fungus (mucormycosis)infection at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

In a letter on Monday, Mr. Raghavan said 16 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital. He said that two of the patients were in a critical condition, but the liposomal amphotericin B drug was not available.

Though the hospital authorities had intimated about the shortage on time, the stock was yet to arrive.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 10:16:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/mp-seeks-medicine-at-mch-for-black-fungus/article34692548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY