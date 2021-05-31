MP seeks medicine at MCH for black fungus

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has urged Health Minister Veena George to take steps to arrange medicine for black fungus (mucormycosis)infection at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

In a letter on Monday, Mr. Raghavan said 16 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital. He said that two of the patients were in a critical condition, but the liposomal amphotericin B drug was not available.

Though the hospital authorities had intimated about the shortage on time, the stock was yet to arrive.